ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — On average, three women are killed by a current or former intimate partner every day in the U.S., according to the Center for Family Justice Organization. As we move forward during Domestic Violence Awareness month, the State’s Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence displayed their Clothesline Project to raise awareness.

Various T-shirts hung the clothesline, each shirt created by a survivor of domestic abuse or sexual violence. The Project began in 1990 as a way to put survivors’ voices first. Every colored T-shirt represents a different type of abuse endured.

“We know that survivors still often don’t know that they are survivors, don’t know that what they’re experiencing is abuse, don’t know where the resources are to help them and so that’s why we wanted to continue to bring a voice to this,” said Abby Marr, Director of gender-based violence prevention and programming.

When asked what are some things to watch out for to identify abusive relationships, Marr said, “Every survivor’s experience is different but we see a cycle of power and control building and you do see the signs start building in a relationship but those relationships also develop as relationships and so it’s complicated.”

She says that’s why it’s important for anyone in a potentially abusive relationship to take a moment and acknowledge what you’re feeling. “Trusting yourself and understanding if you are feeling uncomfortable with the ask of your partner is making, if they’re not listening to your boundaries, I think those are really important things to be thinking about when you are first beginning a relationship.”

The office will be at the state concourse all week. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse or sexual violence you can always call 1-800-799-7233.