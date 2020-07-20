The city of Hudson Mayor sees a bright future for the city

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Hudson/Catskill Housing Coalition, along with local artists and young people came out over the weekend to add to the Black Lives Matter mural on Warren Street. Mayor Kamal Johnson says, “its a mural but more of a symbol of solidarity for our city.”

The western end of Warren Street is closed as the finishing touches are added to the Black Lives Matter mural.

Monday, the mayor will be meeting with the Police Advisory Reconsideration Committee as he looks to transition the Hudson Police from a reactionary department to one of proactive community policing. The mayor says that they are working to build trust between the community and the police in Hudson.

Each letter is designed by a different local artist.

In May, the mayor introduced a pilot program to Hudson, one based on a Universal Basic Income. The mayor approves of the program because it will not only give a limited number of residents $500 extra a month for five years but will also teach them about financial literacy.

The work on the mural will continue over the weekend as the rest of the letters are filled in.

