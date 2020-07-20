HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Hudson/Catskill Housing Coalition, along with local artists and young people came out over the weekend to add to the Black Lives Matter mural on Warren Street. Mayor Kamal Johnson says, “its a mural but more of a symbol of solidarity for our city.”
Monday, the mayor will be meeting with the Police Advisory Reconsideration Committee as he looks to transition the Hudson Police from a reactionary department to one of proactive community policing. The mayor says that they are working to build trust between the community and the police in Hudson.
In May, the mayor introduced a pilot program to Hudson, one based on a Universal Basic Income. The mayor approves of the program because it will not only give a limited number of residents $500 extra a month for five years but will also teach them about financial literacy.
The work on the mural will continue over the weekend as the rest of the letters are filled in.
LATEST STORIES
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update
- Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs delays reopening, cites influx of visitors
- Pair of bills in NYS legislature would repeal healthcare facilities’ protections from liability
- The city of Hudson Mayor sees a bright future for the city
- Pennsylvania lawmakers look to protect farmers through funding to combat spotted lanternfly