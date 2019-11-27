The City Mission of Schenectady gears up for Thanksgiving

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS19)—David Gillian was in prison this time last year. After going through the programs at the City Mission in Schenectady, he’s clean and sober. He started as a volunteer in the kitchen and is now working there. He’s proud to be getting his first paycheck.

This Thanksgiving, Gillian is helping with the Thanksgiving meal. So far they’ve cooked over 90 turkeys. The freezer is still full of turkeys that need to be cooked before tomorrow.

Charlie Page carves on of the many turkeys for this year’s Thanksgiving meal.

The doors open at 12:30 for Thanksgiving dinner, so if you need a hot meal stop by the City Mission on Hamilton Street in Schenectady.