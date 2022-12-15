BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since 2009, Mike Carlson and Matt Martoccio have been decking the halls in the Capital Region and beyond with their professional Christmas light installation business called The Christmas Guys. The duo caters to commercial and residential clients in Vermont, Massachusetts and New York.

It all started with just two clients and now the company has more than 250. From the MVP Arena to celebrities, they cater to a variety of different clients with varying budgets.

The Christmas Guys offer both interior Christmas decorating and exterior Christmas decorating. The ‘Elfperts’ as they call themselves, also decorate year-round for weddings, parties, corporate events, and other special occasions.

If you want to keep the cheer going year-round they offer permanent soffit lighting, which allows the user to change the color with the press of a button whenever they want. For more details about their year-round offerings and other services available under the Elfperts, Inc. umbrella, visit their website.