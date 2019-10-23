‘The Captain’ dies from brain tumor

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Captain John Hoague-Rivette lost his battle with brain cancer Wednesday afternoon.

The 11-year-old boy’s struggle with the disease attracted support from local officers and athletes.

When his battle with cancer began last spring, Hoague-Rivette was named an honorary captain by the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

He was also visited at the hospital by former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

NEWS10 will update as more information on services becomes available.