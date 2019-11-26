The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is coming to the Capital Region

(NEWS10)– All aboard for some holiday fun! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be making stops in three different Capital Region communities.

Two trains are making their holiday journeys right now. One train is delighting audiences in Canada while the other is celebrating the holiday season here in the U.S. The U.S. train will be making it’s way to Menands, Mechanicville, and Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, November 26. This will be the first time that the train is making its way to Menands.

While it is in town there will be a holiday show and Santa will make an appearance.

Local Schedule for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

Menands: Tuesday, November 26, 4:15-4:45 p.m. at the Menand Road railway crossing at Ganser-Smith Memorial Park

Mechanicville: Tuesday, November 26, 5:50 p.m. arrival time. Event time is 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the parking lot adjacent to the Canadian Pacific tracks at 300 Park Avenue.

Saratoga Springs: 7:20 p.m. arrival time. Event time is 7:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Amtrak station.

They are also asking that you bring non-perishable food items with you. Those will be donated to a local food pantry. For more information, visit the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train website here.