The boil water order for East Greenbush, Rensselaer, and Menands, has been lifted

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has proposed regulations to implement the ban on expanded polystyrene foam containers and loose fill packaging or "packing peanuts" in New York State. The ban goes into effect on January 1, 2022.

The ban was originally proposed in 2020 and several counties in New York have already adopted it. These include Albany, Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties. The DEC has now fully released the regulations to fully enact the ban.