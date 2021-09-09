The boil water order for East Greenbush, Rensselaer, and Menands, has been lifted

News
Posted: / Updated:
boil water generic

boil water generic

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, September 9, at 9:30 a.m., the boil water order issued by the Rensselaer County Health Department for the Town of East Greenbush, the City of Rensselaer and Village of Menands following the break in a city water line in Troy has been lifted.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire