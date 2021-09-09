The boil water order for East Greenbush, Rensselaer, and Menands, has been lifted

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, September 9, at 9:30 a.m., the boil water order issued by the Rensselaer County Health Department for the Town of East Greenbush, the City of Rensselaer and Village of Menands following the break in a city water line in Troy has been lifted.
