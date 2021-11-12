The ‘Big Give Back’ giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The ‘Big Give Back’ will be giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners this year for those in need. The giveaway will be on Sunday, November 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Board of Elections Parking Lot at 224 S Pearl Street in Albany.

1,000 frozen turkeys, along with equivalent amounts of sides, will be given away to anyone in need. The giveaway will be first come/first serve while supplies last. There will also be separate lines for walk-up attendees or those able to drive up.

“Helping over 300 families last year was such an honor that I couldn’t imagine not trying to help even more families this year,” said Kris Roglieri when asked about the plans for the 2nd annual The Big Give Back. “It is my obligation, since I have the means to do so, to give back to Albany and those in need.”

“Downtown is a community that gives back year-round, but it is especially inspiring to experience how our business owners embrace the true meaning of the holiday spirit,” said Georgette Steffens, executive director of the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District. “To Kris and Trag, we are grateful for your initiative to help ensure that 1,000 area families will share an incredible Thanksgiving meal after what has been an especially hard year for so many.”