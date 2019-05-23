The BC Eagles honor the late Russell Ellers

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Russell Ellers, 14, grew up on the baseball field. He had a dream to play varsity baseball, but that dream was taken away in a car crash on July 3, 2000.

Every year since, the Bethlehem Varsity Baseball Team has honored him before the season. This year, one player had a different idea.

“As a senior, I was given the privilege of designing these jerseys, and I thought it’d be a great touch to have Russell’s initials on the left sleeve,” centerfielder Josh Bein said.

The team also dedicated this season to Russell.

Russell’s mother, Dawne Ellers, was gifted with a jersey with the number 23 on it, which was Russell’s number when he played on the Tri-Valley Little League All Star Team.

She wrote this message to thank the team, “What an honor it is to know that after 19 years, Russell is still remembered and is a role model for this wonderful group of young men. He continues to touch the lives of Bethlehem Central Students. Thanks to Coach Rehbit and others who inspire the team to exemplify Russell’s qualities and to ensure his legacy continues year after year.”