‘The Bachelor: Live On Stage’ Tour Coming to Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The most successful reality romance series on television is coming to the Capital Region! ‘The Bachelor’ Live On Stage Tour will be bringing all of the drama, the gossip, and the romance of the hit ABC show to Albany’s Palace Theatre March 24, 2020.

Previous ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ favorites will serve as hosts as one eligible Capital Region Bachelor is introduced to local ladies from the audience for a chance at love. For the first time ever, local ‘Bachelor Nation’ followers will have a say in the rose ceremony. Fan favorite moments including the first impression rose, group date challenges, and coveted one-on-one dates will all unfold live on stage. Audience members and hosts will guide the local Bachelor in his journey to find love, and if the leading lady accepts the final rose, the night could end with the start of a beautiful romance.

If you’re ready to accept this rose, tickets go on sale Friday July 26 at 10 A.M. at the Palace Theatre Box Office (located at 19 Clinton Ave). Ticket pricing ranges from $52, $62, $82, and $153 (VIP).