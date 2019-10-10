The Art of Sausage Making at SUNY Cobleskill

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Attention all students and food lovers: if you’ve ever thought about enhancing your craft in the kitchen or creating a new one to start…. there’s a class for it.

So, they say if you can’t take the heat, then get out of the kitchen; but what if you like the cold want to hang out in the meat lab? Happening on October 25th, SUNY Cobleskill is offering a full-day sausage making course where you learn the ins & outs of everything sausage!

https://www.cobleskill.edu/academics/professional-and-continuing-education/index.aspx