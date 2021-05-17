Albany Empire tickets now on sale for upcoming season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tickets for the Albany Empire are now on sale for the upcoming season.

Fans can buy single tickets which range in price from $150-110 in price and can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website or by calling Times Union Center Box Office at 518-487-2085.

“I’m really excited for the season to kick off,” said head coach, Tom Menas. “The goal is to fill the arena as much as we can, while still being safe. Although it won’t be our normal, packed arena, we are stoked to get back on the field and play for our fans. It’s an exciting step towards normalcy.”

Season tickets are also on sale. All tickets will be sold in pods of 2 or 4 to follow NYS social distancing guidelines. Before entry, all fans will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The season kicks off at home on Saturday, May 29th vs. the Ontario Bandits.