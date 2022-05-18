ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Capital Center will be hosting the Capital District Reptile Expo on May 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will offer attendees the opportunity to view and purchase hundreds of exotic, high-quality animals and a large selection of supplies from local breeders and industry leaders.

The Capital District Reptile Expo, previously named the Saratoga Reptile Expo, aims to buy high-quality animals and to have a great selection of supplies from local breeders and industry leaders. Zoologists and professional educators will also provide hands-on education with reptiles, amphibians, small mammals, invertebrates, and more.

Attendees with preordered tickets will have priority entry and an express no-contact check-in process while tickets can also be purchased at the door. Children under 6 years old get in for free. A limited amount of tickets are being sold here.