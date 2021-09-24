ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Think a lot of money is needed to open a high-interest savings account? Think again- two of the best online savings accounts (Marcus by Goldman Sachs and American Express National Bank), according to Nerdwallet, have no minimum balance.

The difference between regular and high-yield savings accounts sometimes called a high-interest rate savings account, is that the earnings are up to 10 times more. This makes them more ideal for savings towards a house, car, vacation, or an emergency fund, according to businessinsider.com.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the average rate for a savings account is .06%. The average rate for high-yield savings is .50% annual percentage yield (APY) or less.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs offers a .50% APY on its high-yield savings accounts, and American Express National Bank offers a .40%.

For example, if you had a $10,000 emergency fund and transferred it into a high-yield savings account with 1% interest, compounding daily for five years, you’d earn $520.01 in interest alone. Leave it for 10 years, and that $10,000 would grow to $11,067.05. Back in a regular account earning .05%, that same $10,000 would have only earned $50.82 over 10 years. Businessinsider.com

Bankrate.com also has a list of the best online high-yield savings accounts for September on its website. Unlike regular savings accounts, there are limits on how many withdrawals people can make from high-yield savings. Before signing up for one ask the bank if a high-yield savings account is the best option.