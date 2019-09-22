‘The Addams Family’ is a creepy, kooky good time at Schenectady Light Opera Company

Your favorite creepy and kooky family is live, on-stage, in this musical comedy about love, family, honesty and growing up. The Addams are put to the test when their beloved daughter, Wednesday, falls in love with a “normal” boy and invites his family to dinner! “One Normal Night” is all she asks for, but the evening turns out to be anything but!

Playing September 20-29 at Schenectady Light Opera Company on Franklin Street in Schenectady.

Performance times:

Friday, 9/20 at 8PM

Saturday, 9/21 at 8PM

Sunday, 9/22 at 2PM

Thursday, 9/26 at 8PM

Friday, 9/27 at 8PM

Saturday, 9/28 at 2PM & 8PM

Sunday, 9/29 at 2PM

TICKETS: http://sloctheater.org/project/the-addams-family/