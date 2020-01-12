The 35th annual Grafton Lakes State Park Ice Fishing Contest is nearing

CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 35th annual Grafton Lakes State Park Ice Fishing Contest is coming up fast. The event is enjoyed by hundreds of anglers who choose to brave the cold temperatures for their chance to make a winning catch on several of the park’s ponds.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 18 from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration starts at 5:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m, or 12:30 p.m. for youth in the park’s maintenance building through the Main Entrance.

There is a $10 entry fee required for all participants age 16 or older with no fee for children under 16. It is required that all participants age 16 or older have a valid NYS fishing license in order to fish in the park at any time, including during the contest.

Cash prizes will be awarded for adults with 1st place fish and the longest length catch in all three categories of trout, walley/chain pickerel, and yellow perch. Winning entries will receive gift cards among other prizes.

As of January 5, ice depths for the park’ ponds are 6.5″ for Long Pond, 7.9″ for Second Pond, 6.8″ for Mill Pond, 7.2″ for Shaver Pond, and 7.3″ for Dunham Reservoir.

Certified bait will be available on site from Hudson River Bait in the registration area. It will also be available from Conroy’s Bait Supply in Watervliet and Flying Arrow Sports in East Greenbush.

Organizers are urging all who attend to do their part in helping to keep the waters at Grafton Lakes healthy and productive by using certified bait.

The tournament areas will be located at the previously mentioned ponds. It is noted that due to preparations for Winter Fest, ice fishing is not allowed adjacent to the beach on Long Pond.

For additional tournament information and Grafton Lakes State Park events, call (518)-279-1155, check their Facebook page, or visit their website here.