The 32nd Annual North Country Festival of Trees has become a holiday tradition. It provides fun ways to decorate the home for the holidays and supports the Prospect Center, which provides education, services, and support for families needing disability services.

Once they walked through the door at the Queensbury Hotel, Alicia Mattson and Ben Dingman were among the hundreds of parents who brought their children to feel the holiday spirit, starting with the Santa breakfast.

“Yeah, it was really nice,” Mattson said. “The food was great.”

“I thought it was great, and we were excited to see Santa,” Ben Dingman said. Ben’s son was also very excited about having the chance to speak with Santa Claus.

And for Santa, he said that’s his favorite part of the job.

“I love seeing families, seeing parents happy that their kids are talking to Santa and telling him what they want,” he said.

Dozens of Christmas trees and wreaths were on display- each with its piece of holiday flair.

“Over 150 designers designed the trees, the wreaths, the ornaments, and the stockings,” said Anne Schneider Costigan, spokesperson for the Center of Disabilities Services. “And then we have 32 artisans as part of our boutique.”

Organizers said this event is not only for the community but also included many community members who were able to help bring the holiday season for local families… while also supporting a good cause.

“So, it’s just been a tremendous volunteer effort, community support, family fun,” Schneider Costigan said. “It’s been a tremendous festival.”