The 150th Runhappy Travers draws thousands to the Saratoga Race Course

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year’s Runhappy Travers is all about tradition, as it celebrates the big 1-5-0.

The first people in line arrived at 4:00 pm the day before the big race to make sure they secured the perfect spot.

Gates opened at 7:00 a.m. and security was kicked up a notch to prepare the large number of racing fans in attendance.

Robin Schumacher, the Saratoga Jockey Painter, spent the day at the track to be on-hand when the Travers Stakes was called so she could repaint the silks on the Travers Jockey Statue.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play