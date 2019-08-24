The 150th Runhappy Travers draws thousands to the Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year’s Runhappy Travers is all about tradition, as it celebrates the big 1-5-0.

The first people in line arrived at 4:00 pm the day before the big race to make sure they secured the perfect spot.

Gates opened at 7:00 a.m. and security was kicked up a notch to prepare the large number of racing fans in attendance.

Robin Schumacher, the Saratoga Jockey Painter, spent the day at the track to be on-hand when the Travers Stakes was called so she could repaint the silks on the Travers Jockey Statue.