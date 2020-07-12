The 12U Niskayuna girls softball league kick off first tournament of the season

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After months of not being able to play, the Niskayuna girls 12U softball league got a chance at bat this weekend for their first tournament of the season.

Organizers of the league says the game must go on but with new safety guidelines. The tournament took place at River Road Park over Saturday and Sunday.

The girls are back on the diamond once again and ready to take a swing at things.

“This is what I do in my free time. So it feels really nice to be back and this is like my second home to me,” said Ava Wise, SGF Bulldogs player.

This weekend 12 teams from all over the Capital Region competed for a chance to bring home a trophy. Niskayuna Coach Stephen Giangiordano says it has been worth the wait to play ball again.

“The league has done a fabulous job putting together our back to practice plans. They have made sure all equipment is sanitized. Organizers are in charge of keeping logs, and making sure the parents are comfortable with what we are doing,” said Giangiordano.

During the tournament no one is allowed in the dugouts. Everyone must wear a mask. All parents have to sit behind the outfield fence. Organizers have put social distancing signages and painted lines on all of the playing fields.

Sarah Wolfstich says she is getting use to all of the social distancing guidelines on and off the field.

“I’m pretty use to it, it’s definitely different but our team is following the guidelines,” said Wolfstich, SGF Lady Bulldogs player.

This is the first of three tournaments. Many of the players say they are hoping to make it to the championship round.

“We have to win about 4 games on Sunday to take it all. But we are ready and we are up for it,” said Giangiordano.

“We went one and one on Saturday. But I think we can come home with the trophy today,” said Wise.

Every week new age groups will be competing in tournaments. The NGSL operates travel softball teams at the 18U, 16U, 14U, 12U, 10U and 8U levels.

LATEST STORIES