Thanksgiving shake-up: Libby’s changes iconic pumpkin pie recipe

(CNN)– Some unprecedented change is coming to your Thanksgiving table this year.

Libby’s is changing its beloved pumpkin pie recipe for the first time in 75 years. The canned pumpkin maker’s “New Fashioned Pumpkin Pie” requires much of the same ingredients but with a few adjustments and one new player in the mixing bowl: condensed milk. Due to the addition of condensed milk, the 3/4 cup of sugar has been removed from the recipe. A few extra cloves have been added in as well. The new recipe is said to create a spicier and creamier pie for your table’s centerpiece.

Now if you’re sweet tooth is reluctant to change, have no fear! “Libby’s Famous Pumpkin Pie” recipe is still on their website. But if you’re feeling adventurous, you can find the updated recipe by clicking here. Happy baking!