Thanksgiving meals and turkey giveaways in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wondering who is giving away free turkeys or complete holiday meals this year? #Local food banks, food pantries, and community partners have stepped up to help struggling families celebrate the second pandemic-era Thanksgiving.
YMCA delivers 950 Thanksgiving meals across the Capital Region
Beginning Thursday, November 18 through Saturday, November 20, the YMCA staff and volunteers will pack meals and deliver food baskets from the following YMCA locations.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18
- Southern Saratoga YMCA, Clifton Park, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Pack Meals
- Schenectady YMCA, 433 State Street, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Pack Meals
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19
- Southern Saratoga YMCA, Clifton Park 12065, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Meal Pick Up and Delivery
- Glenville YMCA, 127 Droms Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Pack Meals
- Guilderland YMCA, 250 Winding Brook Drive, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Pack Meals
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20
- Southern Saratoga YMCA, Clifton Park, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Meal Pick Up and Delivery
- Greenbush YMCA, 20 Community Way, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Pack Meals
- Glenville YMCA 127 Droms Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Deliver Meals
- Guilderland YMCA 250 Winding Brook Drive, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Meal Pick Up and Delivery
- Troy YMCA, 2500 21st Street, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Meal Pick Up and Delivery
- Schenectady YMCA 433 State Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Meal Pick Up and Delivery
- Bethlehem YMCA 900 Delaware Ave, at 10 a.m. will provide pack meals and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Meal Pick Up and Delivery
- Greene County YMCA 35 Route 81, Hope Plaza, West Coxsackie at 10 a.m. will provide pack meals and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Meal Pick Up and Delivery
Liberty ARC gives back to employees with free frozen Turkeys
Liberty ARC is distributing frozen turkeys to all active Liberty ARC employees, to enjoy this
Thanksgiving. Liberty ARC expects to giveaway over 600 turkeys.
- Liberty ARC, 43 Liberty Drive, Amsterdam, N.Y., on Friday, November 19, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, Thanksgiving turkey donation event
Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady team members will be preparing Thanksgiving Day turkeys for donation to several local charitable organizations and community groups.
- Thursday, November 18, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Rivers Casino delivery/loading dock (Rear parking lot on the left side of the property as you face the Mohawk River)
Please call Al Roney at (518) 986-6650, at least 10-minutes before arrival.