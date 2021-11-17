Thanksgiving meals and turkey giveaways in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wondering who is giving away free turkeys or complete holiday meals this year? #Local food banks, food pantries, and community partners have stepped up to help struggling families celebrate the second pandemic-era Thanksgiving.

YMCA delivers 950 Thanksgiving meals across the Capital Region

Beginning Thursday, November 18 through Saturday, November 20, the YMCA staff and volunteers will pack meals and deliver food baskets from the following YMCA locations.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Southern Saratoga YMCA, Clifton Park, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Pack Meals

Schenectady YMCA, 433 State Street, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Pack Meals

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Southern Saratoga YMCA, Clifton Park 12065, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Meal Pick Up and Delivery

Glenville YMCA, 127 Droms Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Pack Meals

Guilderland YMCA, 250 Winding Brook Drive, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Pack Meals

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Southern Saratoga YMCA, Clifton Park, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Meal Pick Up and Delivery

Greenbush YMCA, 20 Community Way, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Pack Meals

Glenville YMCA 127 Droms Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Deliver Meals

Guilderland YMCA 250 Winding Brook Drive, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Meal Pick Up and Delivery

Troy YMCA, 2500 21st Street, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Meal Pick Up and Delivery

Schenectady YMCA 433 State Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Meal Pick Up and Delivery

Bethlehem YMCA 900 Delaware Ave, at 10 a.m. will provide pack meals and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Meal Pick Up and Delivery

Greene County YMCA 35 Route 81, Hope Plaza, West Coxsackie at 10 a.m. will provide pack meals and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Meal Pick Up and Delivery

Liberty ARC gives back to employees with free frozen Turkeys

Liberty ARC is distributing frozen turkeys to all active Liberty ARC employees, to enjoy this

Thanksgiving. Liberty ARC expects to giveaway over 600 turkeys.

Liberty ARC, 43 Liberty Drive, Amsterdam, N.Y., on Friday, November 19, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, Thanksgiving turkey donation event

Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady team members will be preparing Thanksgiving Day turkeys for donation to several local charitable organizations and community groups.

Thursday, November 18, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Rivers Casino delivery/loading dock (Rear parking lot on the left side of the property as you face the Mohawk River)

Please call Al Roney at (518) 986-6650, at least 10-minutes before arrival.