Thanksgiving food basket drive sign-ups in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local organization will be giving out Thanksgiving food baskets to those in need. Concerned for the Hungry Inc. is holding sign-ups for the baskets in October.

The sign-ups are at St. John the Evangelist, on Eastern Avenue on October 22, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., October 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and October 24, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The baskets will be given out at Keane Elementary School on November 21.

The organization said families that sign up will receive four days worth of food for Thanksgiving. They hope to serve more than 2500 families.

Eligibility requirements:

Must be a resident of Schenectady County

Must provide proof of current address (driver’s license, electric or utility bill, etc.)

Sign-up must be completed in person by one member of each family

Persons with handicap or disability may send required information w/ another individual

If signing up another individual, must have a written letter from that person giving permission to do so, with signature of that person

Must provide proof of number of people in family

Must provide one of the following forms of qualifying ID to sign-up: Medicaid Card Food Stamp Card Social Security Disability Award Letter SSI Award Letter HEAP Award Letter WIC Card Public Assistance Card Active Unemployment Card Referral letter from a church pastor, food pantry, or other community agency



Masks and social distancing are required when signing up.