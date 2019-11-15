Thanksgiving better than Christmas traveling from Albany International Airport

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Thanksgiving holiday travelers have a better chance of having an on-time fight than Christmas holiday travelers, if they’re flying out of Albany International Airport. This is based on the average amount of on-time arrivals/departures over a period of nine years from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) website.

News10 reported Thursday that 87.1 percent of flights left on-time from Albany International in Sept. according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Monthly Air Travel Consumer Nov. report.

Figures obtained from the BTS database determine the average percent of departures and arrivals at Thanksgiving time from 2010 to 2018, was 79 percent and 84 percent respectively.

It’s only slightly less than the average for Sept. based on the DOT’s report. The average percentage of departures and arrivals on-time around Christmas time drops to 67 percent and 74 percent respectively.

Albany International also experienced more delayed departures/arrivals around Thanksgiving than Christmas time. Twenty percent and 31 percent of departure flights were delayed respectively for Thanksgiving and Christmas travel. Arrival flights were delayed 15 percent for Thanksgiving and 24 percent for Christmas.

Departure and arrival percentage by holiday