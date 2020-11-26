Thanksgiving and Black Friday: What’s open?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Major retailers across the region have announced their opening hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Most have decided to close for Thanksgiving, though some will be open for a limited time.
Both Crossgates Mall and the Colonie Center will be closed on Thanksgiving. Crossgates will be open between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Black Firday, while the Colonie Center will open between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m..
Price Chopper stores will be open until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving and reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. This excludes Price Chopper’s West Rutland and Lake George stores which will be closed on Thanksgiving day.
The following major retailers are open on Thanksgiving with limited hours:
- Big Lots: 7am to 1pm
- Dollar General: 7am to 10pm
The following major retailers are closed on Thanksgiving:
- Barnes & Noble
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Boscov’s
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- GameStop
- Guitar Center
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- JCPenney
- JOANN
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Old Navy
- Petsmart
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Walmart
Major retailers that are operating on Black Friday include:
- Barnes & Noble: Opens at 8am
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 6am to 9pm
- Best Buy: 5am to 10pm
- Big Lots: 6am to 11pm
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: 9am to 10pm
- Burlington Coat Factory: Opens at 7am
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 5am
- GameStop: Opens at 7am
- Hobby Lobby: Regular Hours
- Home Depot: Opens at 6am
- JCPenney: Opens at 5am
- Kohl’s: Opens at 5am
- Lowe’s: Opens at 6am
- Macy’s: 5am to midnight
- Michaels: Opens at 7am
- Nordstrom: 9am to 9pm
- Old Navy: 12am to 11pm (some stores may close earlier)
- Sam’s Club: Regular Hours
- Target: Opens at 7am
LATEST STORIES
- 11/26/2020: Mild and rainy for Thanksgiving
- 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma – What is the best Thanksgiving side dish?
- Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Black Eyed Peas to perform in honor of nurses this Thanksgiving
- Thanksgiving and Black Friday: What’s open?
- Michael Jordan donates $2M from ‘The Last Dance’ proceeds to Feeding America