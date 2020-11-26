Thanksgiving and Black Friday: What’s open?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Major retailers across the region have announced their opening hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Most have decided to close for Thanksgiving, though some will be open for a limited time.

Both Crossgates Mall and the Colonie Center will be closed on Thanksgiving. Crossgates will be open between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Black Firday, while the Colonie Center will open between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m..

Price Chopper stores will be open until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving and reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. This excludes Price Chopper’s West Rutland and Lake George stores which will be closed on Thanksgiving day.

The following major retailers are open on Thanksgiving with limited hours:

  • Big Lots: 7am to 1pm
  • Dollar General: 7am to 10pm

The following major retailers are closed on Thanksgiving:

  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Boscov’s
  • Burlington Coat Factory
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • GameStop
  • Guitar Center
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • JCPenney
  • JOANN
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Michaels
  • Nordstrom
  • Old Navy
  • Petsmart
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • Walmart

Major retailers that are operating on Black Friday include:

  • Barnes & Noble: Opens at 8am
  • Bed Bath & Beyond: 6am to 9pm
  • Best Buy: 5am to 10pm
  • Big Lots: 6am to 11pm
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club: 9am to 10pm
  • Burlington Coat Factory: Opens at 7am
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 5am
  • GameStop: Opens at 7am
  • Hobby Lobby: Regular Hours
  • Home Depot: Opens at 6am
  • JCPenney: Opens at 5am
  • Kohl’s: Opens at 5am
  • Lowe’s: Opens at 6am
  • Macy’s: 5am to midnight
  • Michaels: Opens at 7am
  • Nordstrom: 9am to 9pm
  • Old Navy: 12am to 11pm (some stores may close earlier)
  • Sam’s Club: Regular Hours
  • Target: Opens at 7am

