(NEWS10) – If you are looking to hit the local stores in the Capital Region, here is a look when they will be open.

Mall Hours:

Colonie Center: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Reopens at 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Reopens at 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Crossgates: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reopens at 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reopens at 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wilton Mall: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Reopens at 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Reopens at 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Aviation Mall: TBD

Customers are advised to check with their local stores for exact opening and closing times.