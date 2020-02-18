TFLO Skills Academy teaching lessons on and off the court

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a paper published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine this month, Albany Medical College researchers discover that a specific cell in aged brains may combat Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

The research team, led by Dr. Ivan Ting Hin Fung, found that activating a specific kind of immune cell (group 2 innate lymphoid cells) improved the memories of senior mice.