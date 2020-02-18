TFLO Skills Academy teaching lessons on and off the court

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Even when school is out, the learning doesn’t stop.
TFLO Skills Academy at Albany Leadership Charter High School for girls is holding a February Break Skills Camp, where students can learn proper basketball fundamentals.
Whether you’re new to the sport or looking to polish your skills, it’s about staying on top of your game. Drills include dribbling, passing, rebounding, shooting and becoming a lock-down defender. The camp ends tomorrow, but there is still availability to join.
