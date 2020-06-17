Texas woman tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

DALLAS, Texas (WJW) – A woman in Texas is sharing her story of battling COVID-19 for a second time.

Meredith McKee shared a tearful picture of herself in the hospital in an emotional Facebook post.

“To be alone in the hospital and not have anyone…” McKee said, adding, “I had a dry cough like you would not believe. It would not stop.”

McKee said that when she was diagnosed in February, she fought the virus from home and beat it. After testing positive for antibodies, she donated her plasma twice to help others battling coronavirus.

“I felt great doing finally something good, coming out of the hell that I’ve been through, because I’m going to help up to eight people with this plasma,” McKee said.

When McKee returned to the hospital last Friday after her blood pressure spiked, she was shocked when she tested positive for COVID-19 again.

An epidemiologist from UT Southwestern—who is unconnected to McKee’s case—said that contracting COVID-19 twice appears to be uncommon, but is possible.

“We don’t really know how serious the illness is the second time compared to the first time,” Dr. Robert Haley said.

McKee hopes she didn’t expose family and friends. “I’m mortified and I’m seriously devastated,” she said.

