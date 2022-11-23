ATASCOSA, Texas (KVEO) — Deputies in Texas have arrested a woman who allegedly burned down her boyfriend’s house after another woman answered his phone. In a news release posted online, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said that Senaida Soto, 23, was arrested Monday on arson and burglary of a habitation charges.

Senaida Soto mugshot.

(Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities responded to an arson call in Atascosa at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. The homeowner told authorities that Soto broke into his home, stole several items, and set the house on fire. Soto was reportedly in a relationship with a member of the homeowner’s family who lived there.

Soto was allegedly angry because when she FaceTimed her boyfriend, a woman answered the call. That woman was a member of the boyfriend’s family, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Soto became upset that another woman answered her boyfriend’s phone, went to the boyfriend’s house,” the news release stated. “That is when she lit the couch in the living room on fire.”

Deputies also have video of the incident, claiming that it shows Soto lighting the couch on fire, which in turn burned the home. She also sent a text to the boyfriend, reading, “I hope your house is okay,” while it was burning, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said Soto now faces charges of burglary and arson—a second-degree felony and a first-degree felony, respectively.