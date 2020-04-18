Texas mother recalls giving birth amid coronavirus; offers advice for expecting mothers

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) — Many feel anxiety and fear as the coronavirus progresses, but for expecting and new mothers, the concern could feel more intense.

What was supposed to be an exciting time has turned into a difficult experience for one Texas couple.

Mom Daniella Magar gave birth to her son, Wyatt, prematurely three weeks ago. She had hoped all the troubles of the pandemic would be blown over by her due date. Instead, she watches her newborn grow up from the other side of town.

“Not really fully being able to give your baby a kiss, and love on him, has been really difficult,” explains Magar. “It has been hard on the family, and I think especially my husband, because he can’t build that bond right off the bat.”

Because of his early arrival, Wyatt spends his days in NICU. Due to hospital regulations around COVID-19, only one parent is allowed to see and hold him, leaving Magar’s husband, Curry, to meet his son through FaceTime.

“You want everything to go back to normal, but you don’t want to risk your child’s life.” Daniella Magar

The couple has been recently laid-off from work. Magar says she worries about job security, and the potential that this virus will spike again.

“I think as long as we’re able to keep our house, vehicle, and the lights and food on, we’ll be good. My husband is great and will do anything he can to make sure we can sustain life,” Magar says.

From one mother to another, Magar says she wants to offer some words of comfort to expecting mothers.

“Parents themselves just have to go in with an open mind,” says Magar. “I know this is a difficult time, I know it’s scary. But the hospital staff, and just in general, are doing the best they can and doing what’s best for their patients.”

A GoFundMe has been created for the Magars to help pay for baby Wyatt’s hospital bills and any items or equipment needed to bring him safely home.

