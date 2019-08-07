Texas man arrested, tied to horse and taken into custody

GALVESTON, Texas (WIAT) — A man in Galveston, Texas was arrested by mounted police officers. Instead of waiting for a police vehicle to arrive, the officers tied the man to one of their horses and brought him into custody.

Donald Neely, 43, was arrested after failing to comply with several warnings not to trespass at a certain building. He was then handcuffed, roped and pulled into a staging area a few blocks away.

The police department is now apologizing after photos of the incident surfaced on social media.

“I’m appalled. I think the way they handled him was disgusting,” attorney Melissa Morris said. “The family is offended. The family is upset.”

The police chief insisted his officers did not have malicious intent when the incident occurred but did issue an apology to Neely and his family.

Authorities say this is a common procedure for officers on horseback to do, but the chief did say the officers did show “poor judgment” and “could have waited for a transport unit.”

Morris said Neely is a father of eight and has been diagnosed as bipolar and is currently homeless. His family had not seen him for several years before this incident, according to Morris.