Testing sign stolen from HVCC coronavirus testing site

A COVID-19 testing sign similar to the one pictured was reportedly stolen from the testing site at HVCC.

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – North Greenbush Police Chief David Keevern is asking those responsible for stealing a sign from the HVCC COVID-19 testing site to return the sign quickly. Officials say the sign is worth about $1,000.

Police say that video evidence clearly shows the suspects but due to their age images will not be released. They went on to say the images make it very easy to identify those responsible.

The Chief says if those responsible return the sign some leniency may be given. He went on to say that if they do have to continue the investigation and arrest those responsible they will prosecute those responsible.

“Getting arrested for this would not be a great start to their summer so I’m hoping they will do the right thing. The video images are very good so identification is not difficult. It would be better for them to get ahead of this” said Chief Keevern.

