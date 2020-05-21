UPDATE: Testing sign stolen from HVCC coronavirus testing site returned

UPDATE

Friday: According to the North Greenbush Police Chief, the sign stolen from the HVCC COVID-19 testing site has been returned unharmed. Chief David Keevern said that the youths that took the sign spoke to the Rensselaer County Deputy stationed where the sign was stolen.

Keevern says he does not expect those involved to face charges if an agreement can be made with the county and families.

“The youths did the exact right thing and owned up to their mistake. That took courage and displayed great character, despite the mistake. We will be working with all involved parties to find an appropriate penalty for their actions, keeping in mind that they stepped forward and saved the taxpayers from paying for further investigation and a new sign. Given their age and the potential of averting criminal charges, we will not be releasing their names or images,” said Chief Keevern.