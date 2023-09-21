ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Testimony on Sept. 21 revolved around surveillance video and records tracking Jacob Klein’s activities leading up to Philip Rabadi’s death on April 13, 2022. The jury got a closer look at the email at the center of the Prosecution’s case.

Christopher Kopec, Investigator with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, said cell phone, Department of Motor Vehicles and thruway toll records tracked Klein’s Virginia license plate in the area April 10th-13th, 2022.

Surveillance video from cameras near the Airbnb Klein rented and from stores he allegedly passed were entered into evidence.

A member of Google’s investigative team also took the stand. The prosecution presented a binder of information related to Klein’s account and Radin’s account. Jessica Blain-Lewis, Assistant District Attorney, displayed the email Klein sent to Radin in Sept. 2021 about her marriage.

In the email, Klein talked about his depression after the breakup and his plans to give Radin their dog and then kill himself. Part of the email read:

“I now recognize fully that I have deep abandonment issues stemming from being adopted and worst psychological issues that I got from my adoptive mother in which I tend to address my pain by hurting others.”

A representative from White Pages also testified Klein paid for background checks on Rabadi and Radin shortly before sending that email.