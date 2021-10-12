Test drive a school bus in Clifton Park this week

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Have you ever wanted to test drive a bus? Now is your chance!

The Capital Area Chapter of the New York Association for Pupil Transportation will hold a “Come Test Drive A Bus” event this week. The event is October 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at Shenendehowa Central Schools Transportation Department.

The event is for prospective school bus drivers. Trained staff will allow prospective applicants, with a valid driver’s license, to drive a school bus around the Shen campus. They’ll be under staff supervision.

Those interested in participating can contact the transportation department at 518-881-0240 or email govibeli@shenschools.org. Copies of job applications will be available for pickup after the test drive.