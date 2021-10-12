Test drive a school bus in Clifton Park this week

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart for Students VI

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Have you ever wanted to test drive a bus? Now is your chance!

The Capital Area Chapter of the New York Association for Pupil Transportation will hold a “Come Test Drive A Bus” event this week. The event is October 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at Shenendehowa Central Schools Transportation Department.

The event is for prospective school bus drivers. Trained staff will allow prospective applicants, with a valid driver’s license, to drive a school bus around the Shen campus. They’ll be under staff supervision.

Those interested in participating can contact the transportation department at 518-881-0240 or email govibeli@shenschools.org. Copies of job applications will be available for pickup after the test drive.

More from NEWS10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19