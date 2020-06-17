Tesla expected to open second U.S. factory

(CNN) — Tesla is expected to announce a second U.S. assembly factory in the upcoming weeks.

The United Auto Workers Union says the government in Travis County, Texas was meeting behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss an incentive package for a new factory.

The county government did not release the agenda of the meeting and Tesla has not responded to questions about negotiations.

In March, CEO Elon Musk said a new U.S. plant would be somewhere in the center of the country to better serve the East Coast market.

Right now the main factory is in Fremont, California, but that plant is already exceeding capacity.

