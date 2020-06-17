Tesla expected to open second U.S. factory

(CNN) — Tesla is expected to announce a second U.S. assembly factory in the upcoming weeks.
The United Auto Workers Union says the government in Travis County, Texas was meeting behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss an incentive package for a new factory.
The county government did not release the agenda of the meeting and Tesla has not responded to questions about negotiations.
In March, CEO Elon Musk said a new U.S. plant would be somewhere in the center of the country to better serve the East Coast market.
Right now the main factory is in Fremont, California, but that plant is already exceeding capacity.
LATEST STORIES
- Magic Hat Brewing Company moving from Burlington to Rochester
- Nathan’s Famous 4th of July hot dog-eating contest will go on – with some coronavirus changes
- Albany County coronavirus update
- Scotland votes to halt exports of tear gas, rubber bullets to US
- Assemblymember McDonald holding town hall on disability rights Wednesday