Tesla drivers need help turning on their cars

In this July 19, 2019, photo a Tesla vehicle charges at a Tesla Supercharger site in Charlotte, N.C. Tesla, Inc. reports earning on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

(CNN) — They are some of the most technological cars on the market, but not all Tesla owners are equipped with the tech know how needed to turn them on.

Tesla C.E.O Elon Musk said that many customers visit service centers in an attempt to actually figure out how to use their cars even if nothing is wrong with them.

Musk said that he wants to better educate Tesla drivers so they do not feel the need to visit the service centers quite so often.

He says that it is one way the company can save money.

On Wednesday, the company posted another three months of major losses.

