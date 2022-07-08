GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 46-year-old woman has died after being attacked by two dogs she was watching on Thursday morning. Moments after Ddogsitter Trena Peed let them in the backyard of her home in North Carolina home around 2 a.m., neighbors heard her crying loudly for help.

The shock and horror of those who witnessed the attack could be heard in their 911 calls. “It’s dark,” the caller said. “All I hear is her yelling and her dogs over there attacking her.”

Peed’s son was asleep inside the home. He woke to the news of his mother’s passing.

“It’s terrible,” said Mr. Johnson, a neighbor and close friend of over 15 years. “She got mauled to death. That’s terrible.”

Peed’s daughter has since set up a GoFundMe to cover her mother’s funeral expenses. She also explained the “tragic car accidents” that claimed the lives of two of Peed’s sons just a few years apart. “My mom has always been a true example of strength, love, and determination,” Waynesha Peed wrote. “My siblings, grandmother, family, and I are heartbroken at her sudden passing.”

After the attack, Peed’s friend Johnson sat on her porch, his head sunk low and his heart heavy. “We were real good friends. Her and my wife talked together a lot. We were just friends,” he said. “It’s terrible.”

Greensboro Police and Guilford County Animal Control were the first to respond to the scene on Thursday morning to try and get a handle on the situation. Police told NEWS10’s sister station that the only way they could stop the attack was to shoot one of the dogs.

“I heard some shots,” Johnson recalled. “I looked out the window, and the ambulance trucks, and fire trucks, everybody was there before I even heard the shots.”

The other dog is under quarantine at Guilford County Animal Services. Police are still investigating, and have not yet shared whether charges are possible.

Friends, family and neighbors, meanwhile, are still trying to process their horrible loss. “It’s a terrible way to go. I wish the family the best,” said Johnson, who claimed he hasn’t witnessed anything this heartbreaking during his 40 years in the neighborhood. “She was doing something good and died behind it, and died a tragic death.”