Terminally ill dog gets big party, then a home

RICHMOND, Va. (CNN) – For animals in shelters, it’s difficult waiting for their “ furever home.’

It’s even harder for a pup who has an aggressive form of melanoma and just a few years to live.

As he waited to be adopted, the shelter wanted to do something special.

“We started to think what is something special we can do for this sweet pup,” Kaicee Robertson, of the Richmond Animal League, said. “He loves attention when you have a spare moment to snuggle him.”

Robertson says she fell instantly in love with Bebe.

“Bebe’s story hit us all a little hard because he does have such a short timeline left.”

In May, a vet diagnosed the six-year-old pup with terminal melanoma.

“We’re not really sure how long he has left, we just know at most two years.”

With time running out, the staff wanted Bebe to feel special.

“What if we give Bebe a big day out, Bebe’s big day out.”

A Thursday full of car rides and shopping.

“He wound up with two bags of dog treats, two dog chews. He also got cool whip and sprinkles, we also had the cherry on top.”

Robertson admits, finding his furever home has been difficult.

“It’s always a big ask, to ask somebody to adopt a dog or cat who knowingly has a lot of medical issues.”

She remains determined.

“We want those two years to be in a home and we really wanted to get Bebe`s story out there and let everyone know how special he is.”

There truly is a cherry on top of the end of this story because Bebe was adopted over the weekend.

His new mom says that she saw the shelter’s Instagram post featuring Bebe and thought they’d be perfect together.

She says he’s doing great in his new home.