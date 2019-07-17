Tennessee Officials warn flushing drugs could create “meth gators”

Tennessee (NEWS10) – The Loretto Police Department posted a warning to the city’s residents about the dangers of flushing methamphetamine and paraphernalia down the toilet.

The warning came after officers found a suspect trying to flush drugs down the toilet. They say its becoming a big issue for the city because drugs in the sewer system end up in retention ponds before they are sent downstream.

The police department’s Facebook post said “Duck, geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do.”