Tenants, housing advocates to rally outside City Court, calling for an eviction moratorium extension as housing court opens Monday

FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, signs that read “No Job No Rent” hang from the windows of an apartment building during the coronavirus pandemic in Northwest Washington. The pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted authorities around the U.S. to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But not everyone is covered, and some landlords are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of tenants and housing advocates in the Capital Region will rally outside the Albany City Court Monday as part of a day of actions to prevent evictions as housing courts reopen.

The rally comes as some eviction moratorium protections expired on June 20 for many low-income and unemployed tenants. Due to coronavirus pandemic causing many to lose jobs, tenants argue they will not be able to pay rent and are scared of getting evicted as housing court reopens June 22.

Advocates are calling for an extension on the moratorium at least until the pandemic is over.

“Any renter who can’t prove lost income due to COVID-19 will be vulnerable to eviction when housing courts reopen June 22, including renters who are undocumented, part of the gig economy, or work for cash,” Citizen Action of New York representatives said in a release.

The rally in Albany is one of many across New York State. There will be others held in Manhattan, the Brox, Queens, Long Island, Buffalo, Rochester and Binghamton.

