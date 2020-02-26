Ten Queensbury athletes among Adirondack top 50 in statewide lacrosse tournament

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Feb. 12, high school lacrosse players from throughout the Adirondacks played to qualify among the top 50 players in their region as part of this year’s New York State Regional Lacrosse Championship. Of those top 50, 10 were Queensbury High School students.

Students graduating as soon as 2021 and as far off as 2024 were included in the winners, including some who have played before and are back for another shot.

Next up, the top 50 Adirondack region players will compete in a game at Albany Shaker High School on June 17. The winning 25 players from that game will go on to the tournament itself, which pits players from six regions of New York against each other in a two-day set of games to open on July 20 at the University of Albany.

Visit nysrlacrosse.com for more on the tournament.