Temporary Troy Farmers Market location set to open, appointments recommended

Troy preparing for 20th outdoor Farmers Market

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Waterfront Farmers Market is holding its first outdoor market this Saturday in Troy from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is reportedly a much smaller version of the market with a priority placed on essential food items.

Customers were reportedly required to sign up in advance for a 20-minute long shopping time slot. At this time, the signups are now reportedly full and there is limited space available for those who show up without having signed up in advance.

The temporary market will be located at Russel Sage College in the parking lot on First and Division Streets.

Masks will be required to be worn by all who attend.

For additional information about the market and the new safety protocols in place, click here.

