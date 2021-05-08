Temporary Sitterly Road Bridge opens in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Sitterly Road Bridge has reopened after the Department of Transportation finished installing a temporary bridge. The bridge, which crosses the Adirondack Northway between Exit 9 and Exit 8A, was closed on April 14 after it was struck and damaged by a truck traveling southbound on Interstate 87.

Department of Transportation officials say the temporary bridge is restricted for overweight/oversized loads and has a temporary speed limit of 30 mph.

Construction of the temporary bridge began on May 2, when a span was installed over the Northway’s southbound lanes. Since then, approaches, ramps, pavement and railing connecting to the new bridge have all been installed.

Preliminary designs for a permanent replacement bridge are currently being developed.

