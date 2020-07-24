GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A preliminary injunction was granted this week in the lawsuit between the city of Glens Falls and the pro-Trump group American Patriots Express (APEX).
The city was sued by APEX last month over a permit law created to regulate political protests and rallies. The law, which required a permit for any political rally, protest or parade of 25 people or more. The injunction imposed by a federal judge on Wednesday prohibits that law from being enforced until a verdict is reached in the case.
APEX’s lawsuit says that the city code, Code 87, violates the First Amendment. In a response Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lawrence Kahn said that they had a likelihood of success in the claim.
Last week, Glens Falls filed to have the case dismissed, saying that APEX had failed to state a claim. The city had pointed out that the pro-Trump group has never been denied a permit. At the time of the lawsuit’s filing, they had never applied for one.
APEX has said that they did not apply for one out of concerns that they would be discriminated against.
LATEST STORIES
- Milton woman accused of drugged driving and leaving the scene of a crash
- Ranking unemployment and paycheck protection program stats by state
- Temporary injunction granted in Glens Falls protest lawsuit case
- Travel advisory: Interstate 787 exit in Menands closing through September
- Toronto Blue Jays to play 2020 season in Buffalo