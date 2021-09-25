Temporary closure of South Lake Boat Launches and some campsites

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY/NEWS10) – On Monday, Sept. 27, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is temporarily closing the boat launch, parking area, and adjacent boat launch campsites.

The DEC said, South Lake Reservoir in the Black River Wild Forest, Ohio, NY, Herkimer County, will be temporarily closed in order for New York State Canal Corporation to perform necessary maintenance on South Lake Dam.

The temporary closure is in effect through Nov. 30.

Visiting canoers and kayakers may still launch boats off the shore alongside South Lake Road, but should not block the travel lanes, shoulders, or park in the vicinity of the construction area.

Alternative paddling opportunities can be found at nearby North Lake, two miles before reaching South Lake.

The South Lake Reservoir is located approximately 18 miles northeast of the village of Forestport, Oneida County. The lake is one of several Adirondack reservoirs and is managed jointly by DEC and NYS Canal Corporation.

Contact DEC’s Herkimer office at 315-866-6330 or visit the DEC website for more information. DEC will announce when the boat launch and campsites are reopened.