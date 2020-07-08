Telehealth visits up at Albany Stratton VA more than 900% since Jan.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In the first six months of 2020, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) says telehealth visits at the Albany Stratton VA were up 906%. They say at its peak VA telehealth services connected more than 29,000 veterans a day to providers nationwide.

The VA says visits increased in response to the coronavirus pandemic as in-person visits decreased. They also say they are working with various partners to bring broadband and technology to veterans in order to give them access to telehealth.

“As we near the three-year anniversary of the launch of VA Video Connect, even during these challenging times, VA has and continues to maintain access to high-quality health care for Veterans,” says Albany Stratton VAMC Director Darlene DeLancey. “As the service becomes more popular, VA remains committed to providing a seamless user experience to ensure Veterans have access to care where and when they need it.”

The VA says 6,361 video telehealth visits were conducted by the Albany Stratton VA from January 1 to June 30, 2020. There were 702 telehealth visits conducted during the same time period in 2019.

More information about VA Video Connect can be found on the VA’s website.