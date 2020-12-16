Teens deliver food to health care workers while supporting local businesses

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (WETM) — It would be easy for most teenagers to get caught up catching up on their favorite shows on Netflix, or sleep during quarantine, but this group of teens decided to be a helping hand to frontline workers.

They call themselves ‘Friends4Frontlines’ and not only do they deliver food to frontline workers, but they’re also supporting small local businesses that are suffering from a lack of revenues during the pandemic.

You can donate to Friends4Frontlines online. The funds will be used by the restaurants to pay for food to be delivered to the hospitals.

Health care workers have also left a tremendous amount of good reviews behind, showing their appreciation for the good deeds.