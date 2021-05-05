Teens arrested after late-night police chase in stolen vehicle in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four teens were taken into custody after a chase with the Rochester Police Department early Wednesday. The ages of the four involved are:

14-year-old male

19-year-old female

13-year-old male

15-year-old male

According to RPD, around 2 a.m. in the area of Lake Avenue and Seyle Terrace, officers saw a Gray Kia Sorrento that they say had been recently stolen in a gunpoint robbery.

Officers tried pulling the vehicle over, but it fled the stop. Officers pursued the vehicle through the area of Lake, Driving Park and Ridgeway Avenue. Once at Magee Avenue, the driver and three occupants gout out of their vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle was left in gear by the driver and it rolled into the front bumper of another parked, unoccupied car.

There were no injuries reported.

Ultimately, all four teens were taken into custody after a brief foot chase. All received appearance tickets for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. “All were subsequently released (to parent/guardian if minor) except the 14-year-old who was detained on a separate unrelated warrant,” RPD officials said in a statement.

The investigation for the robbery is ongoing, and anyone with information should call 911.