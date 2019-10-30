Teen’s arrest highlights allure of hacking

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local cyber security company is looking to gather hackers from across the Capital Region together for its third annual convention.

Leet Systems Cyber Security is hosting the event called ANYCON. The firm is hired by companies to detect weaknesses in a business’s security.

The company also fosters skills in talented youth under 18 for free so they can use those skills to join the cyber security field.

After an East Greenbush teen was charged with several cyber crimes after hacking into the school district’s website, Leet Systems’ owner Tyler Wrightson said he’s not surprised.

“There’s always been an allure for young kids,” Wrightson said.

The convention runs November 1st and 2nd.