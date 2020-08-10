Teenager airlifted to hospital after swimming accident

News
GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (WTEN) – A teenager had to be airlifted to hospital after a swimming accident in Greene County.

Officials say the unnamed girl was injured after jumping into what is known as Dog Swimming hole on Palenville Mountain, about a mile and a half downstream from Kaaterskill Falls.

Police blocked off a section of Route 23 shortly after 2pm on Sunday, as rescue squads were brought in to pull the teenager up around 100 feet to the roadside. She was then taken to the nearby town of Palenville where a helicopter was waiting.

The teen is currently in Albany Med with non-life threatening injuries.

